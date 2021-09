La lava no da tregua y arrasa ya más de un centenar de viviendas en La Palma

🔴Breaking#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma

Night shift for our #RapidMappingTeam

They released at 04:14 UTC a grading map for the #LaPalma eruption using #Sentinel1🇪🇺🛰️ & COSMO-SkyMed radar images

Their maping product shows

166 buildings destroyed 🏘️

Lava flow covers 103 ha 🌋