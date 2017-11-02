El vídeo que pone en su sitio a los nacionalistas catalanes: xenófobos, corruptos y golpistas

Spain is not a dictatorship. Franco died more than forty years ago. Catalonia is an autonomous Spanish region with more devolved powers than Scotland, Quebec or the German Länder.

On October 1st, Catalan regional authorities held an illegal referendum, without proper voter rolls and without basic democratic guarantees. They claim to have won it, but not even the very international observers they hired would endorse such a fraudulent win.

You may have watched some videos of police charges, pictures of bloodied children, beaten-up women, and disrespected elderly women. Most of those images are fake. Frame-ups. Remember the woman who claimed that a policeman had broken her fingers one by one? She appeared later with her hand ostentatiously bandaged… except it was the other hand. They talk about almost a thousand “victims”. Only two people were hospitalized.

In the following days, the children of police and civil guard officers suffered finger-pointing, insults and humiliations by separatist-sympathizing teachers,and they were forced, along with their fellow students, to go on strike and protest. Brainwashed with “Children’s Stories” where the happy ending is to “kill the king and the mean policemen”. This has all been widely documented.

Neither Catalonia is “one people” nor a majority of its citizens wish independence. Nationalist politicians have been imposing over the last three decades an education system based on supremacist nationalistic principles and hatred of the rest of Spain and its citizens. The families who dared to request a bilingual education for their children have been singled out. Those children have been –and still are being– scorned and sidelined. Catalan public schools don't teach, they indoctrinate.

Separatists have only received the support from ETA members, the extreme-left-wing, populists and anti-establishment groups. Our democracy has advocates like Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa. On the other side there is a coup-perpetrating, sectarian, xenophobic government with terrorists like ETA's Arnaldo Otegui as role models. Their “dialogue” consists in lying and insulting the intellectuals and artists that put into question their undemocratic means and their totalitarian ends.

There is no oppressed people in Catalonia, but a corrupt regional political elite.And they are perpetrating a coup to avoid going to prison for stealing. It is true that they are supported by a part of Catalan society, but not by a majority. That is why they refuse to call for fresh elections; that is why they are trying to silence the opposition; that is why they speak of “enemies” to refer to more than half of society, and claim themselves as “the people”.

They are putschists, sectarian and xenophobic. They are inspired by techniques that may sound familiar to you: a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth. Beware, and do not rule out a domino effect.

Texto en español:

España no es una dictadura. Franco murió hace más de cuarenta años. Cataluña es una región española con un gobierno autonómico que tiene más competencias que Escocia, Quebec o los länder alemanes.

El 1 de octubre, las autoridades catalanas llevaron a cabo un referéndum ilegal, sin censo y sin ninguna garantía democrática. Dicen que lo han ganado, pero ni los observadores internacionales que ellos mismos contrataron han avalado ese fraude.

Habréis contemplado vídeos de cargas policiales, fotografías de niños ensangrentados, mujeres agredidas y ancianas ultrajadas. La mayoría de esas imágenes son falsas. Montajes. Recordad a aquella mujer que afirmaba que un policía le había roto todos los dedos de una mano uno a uno. Apareció con un aparatoso vendaje... en la mano contraria. Hablan de casi mil "víctimas". Sólo dos personas fueron hospitalizadas.

En los días posteriores, hijos de muy corta edad de policías y guardias civiles fueron señalados y humillados por profesores separatistas, obligados junto a sus compañeros a participar en huelgas y protestas. Manipulados con "cuentos infantiles" en los que el feliz final consistía en "matar al Rey y a los policías malos". Está documentado.

Ni Cataluña es un solo pueblo ni la mayoría de sus ciudadanos quiere la independencia. Los políticos nacionalistas han impuesto durante las tres últimas décadas un sistema educativo basado en los principios supremacistas del nacionalismo y en el odio al resto de España y a sus ciudadanos. Las familias que se han atrevido a solicitar una educación bilingüe para sus hijos han sufrido señalamientos. Esos niños han sido y son despreciados y arrinconados. En los colegios de Cataluña no se enseña, se adoctrina.

Los separatistas tienen el apoyo de etarras, de la extrema izquierda, de populistas o de antisistemas. Nuestra democracia tiene como valedores a personas como el Nobel de Literatura Mario Vargas Llosa. Delante, un gobierno nacionalista golpista, sectario, xenófobo con terroristas como Otegui entre sus referentes. Su "diálogo" consiste en mentir e insultar a los intelectuales y a los artistas que cuestionan sus métodos antidemocráticos y sus fines totalitarios.

En Cataluña no hay un pueblo oprimido sino una clase política nacionalista corrupta. Y están dando un golpe de Estado para librarse de la cárcel por ladrones. Es cierto que les votó una parte de la sociedad, pero no la mayoría. Por eso no quieren celebrar unas elecciones democráticas, por eso intentan acallar a la oposición, por eso hablan de "enemigos" para referirse a más de la mitad de la población y dicen que ellos son "el pueblo".

Son golpistas, sectarios y xenófobos y se inspiran en técnicas que a lo mejor os suenan de algo: Una mentira repetida mil veces acaba convertida en la verdad. Tened cuidado, no descartéis un efecto dominó.